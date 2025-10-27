Maritime Sector to Drive India’s Development, Says Sarbananda Sonowal at India Maritime Week

Guwahati: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the pivotal role of India’s maritime sector in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat while addressing the inaugural session of India Maritime Week 2025 on Monday, October 27.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is setting new benchmarks in maritime growth, innovation and global cooperation.

“We have come a long way since the earlier editions of this event. It has grown significantly, with participation from over 85 countries,” Sonowal stated.

Highlighting this year’s theme ‘Uniting Ocean, One Mission’, the minister said it reflects both regional aspirations and India’s timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). “In spirit, we share knowledge, align our goals, and promote partnerships that benefit all,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the event, highlighting India’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific and the Global South. He noted that India’s strategic maritime position, democratic stability, and naval capabilities are bringing up development, ensuring security and promoting environmental protection across the region.

The India Maritime Week 2025 serves as a key platform for global maritime stakeholders to deliberate on sustainable growth, trade enhancement, and technological innovation in the shipping and port sectors.