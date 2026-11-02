Massive INDIA Bloc Rally Signals End of Modi-Shah Era, Says Congress

New Delhi: Launching an offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, senior Congress leaders on Sunday claimed that the massive turnout at the INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan has sent a decisive signal across the nation that the ruling dispensation's ‘time is up.’

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal asserted that the electorate has seen through the government's attempts to undermine democratic institutions, including the Election Commission.

"Today, the people of India have given a clear message to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah that their time is over. Their time to retain power by hook or by crook is over. Now, the people of India have identified who the culprits are. They are destroying the democracy of India by misusing the Chief Election Commissioner," Venugopal said.

Pointing to the large gathering that converged at the venue, the senior Congress leader said the opposition rally reflected widespread public discontent against the central leadership.

"Rahul-ji stated very clearly in today's meeting that the people of India wanted to send a message to Modi and Shah through this mammoth rally. You can see the sea of people. This is a clear reaction from the country; it is a clear reply to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and those who are destroying the democracy of this country. People are not going to allow them to do that again," Venugopal added.

Taking a direct swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his blistering critique of the opposition gathering, Congress leader Pawan Khera said the BJP leadership is visibly unnerved and running out of time.

"These people have started seeing the Congress even in their dreams. First, they struggle to fall asleep, and when they finally do, the Congress appears in their dreams. It’s quite satisfying to see this fear; tell them to start counting their days—the time for them to leave has arrived. He is an outgoing Home Minister," Khera said.

Dismissing Shah’s remarks as an outcome of political insecurity, Khera highlighted the sheer scale of public presence in the national capital.

"The Home Minister is watching it—that’s precisely why he’s making such remarks. It was a highly successful rally," Khera said, adding, "I have been observing rallies at the Ramlila Maidan for the past 30 years, and I have never seen one as large as this. It was a very successful rally. While the Ramlila Maidan was the focal point, the crowds were visible throughout the entire city."

Earlier, top Opposition leaders and thousands of supporters from across the country converged at Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Delhi' protest march, raising concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

The march started from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and walked towards Ramlila Maidan. The massive gathering follows a public "impeachment" program against the CEC held in the capital on October 31.

Top Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, JKNC president Farooq Abdullah, CPI leader D Raja, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the rally, showcasing the united opposition front. (ANI)

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