Samujjal Bhattacharjya Flags Soaring Airfares, Seeks Scrutiny by Aviation Authorities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The nationwide spike in airfaires has raised concern among a large section of the people, with a growing clamour for intervention by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Noting that airfares have surged, prominent student leader and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) chief adviser Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya has demanded that both the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate of Civil Aviation scrutinise airfare pricing and ensure passenger affordability is not sacrificed.

He said airfares have risen sharply over the past two to three months, with geopolitical instability and festive demand repeatedly invoked as excuses for escalating prices.

This, he claimed, has made air travel to and from the north-eastern states increasingly prohibitive, adding that one-way fares on November 1 stood at Rs 14,806 on Guwahati-Delhi, Rs 15,082 on Guwahati-Mumbai and Rs 11,008 on Guwahati-Chennai routes.

The senior AASU leader pointed out that for thousands travelling for education, employment, healthcare and other essential purposes, this imposes an enormous financial burden.

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