Massive Silent Rally in Morigaon Seeks Justice for Late Zubeen Garg

The rally, led by Minister for Information & Public Relations and Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, Minister Bimal Bora, MLA Ramakanta Deuri, District President Ramprasad Sarker, and General Secretary Nirmal Konwar, began at Basanaghat and concluded at the Morigaon Tarun Field.

Over ten thousand fans and BJP workers joined the procession, carrying placards that read “Amar Zubeen, Pranar Zubeen,” “Zubeen Garg Amor Houk,” “Niyaloye Khipra Niya Diak, Fast Track Adalatat Bisar Hok.”

The rally reflected the deep love and respect people hold for Zubeen Garg and voiced a collective appeal for swift justice, ensuring that the legendary artist’s legacy continues to inspire generations.