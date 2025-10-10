“May God Bless Him, Truth Will Prevail,” Says Mother of Shyamkanu Mahanta

Speaking briefly to media persons after the visit, Mahanta’s elderly mother said she was allowed only a short interaction with her son. “I could meet him for a very little time,” she said, her voice heavy with emotion. When asked if Mahanta shared anything with her, she replied, “No, he did not say anything. I blessed him and told him that truth will always prevail and may God bless him.”

Mahanta, a prominent social entrepreneur and cultural organiser, was arrested earlier this month as part of the ongoing SIT investigation into the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg. His family and supporters have maintained that he is innocent and have called for a fair and transparent inquiry. The SIT continues to record statements and gather evidence in connection with the high-profile case.