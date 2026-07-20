MDoNER Forecloses Five More NEC Projects in Northeast, Total Closures Reach 112

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) foreclosed 5 projects in June this year due to different reasons. With this foreclosure, a total of 112 projects were foreclosed by the Union Ministry in the NE states. Some of the projects were foreclosed on an ‘as is, where is’ basis, while others were done with a full refund from the states concerned.

As per a report available with The Sentinel, the 5 recently foreclosed projects are under the Schemes of NEC. So far, a total of 44 projects under the NESIDS-OTRI scheme and the remaining 68 projects under the Schemes of NEC have been foreclosed.

As of June 30, 2026, MDoNER has taken up 3,764 projects in the NE states through its schemes. The projects pertain to different developmental sectors, viz., education, health, road, and power. tourism etc. Among the NE states, Assam has the highest of 246 ongoing projects, followed by Manipur with 114. Amongst the schemes under implementation, the maximum number of 469 ongoing projects is under Schemes of NEC, while 365 projects are ongoing under the NESIDS-OTRI scheme.

Of 978 ongoing projects, 298 projects worth Rs 4864.99 crore have achieved 100% physical progress, while 69 projects worth Rs 2077.39 crore, including those implemented by central agencies, have already achieved 100% physical as well as financial progress.

The MDoNER was constituted first as a department in 2001 and then as a ministry in 2004, primarily for better coordination between the state governments of the North Eastern Region and the central ministries/departments of the Government of India. It is the only ministry with territorial jurisdiction and functions to coordinate the developmental efforts in the North Eastern Region (NER).

The Ministry is implementing various schemes for the development of the North East Region through the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme-Roads or NESIDS (Roads), the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme Other Than Road- (NESIDS-OTRI), Schemes of the North Eastern Council (NEC), the PM-DevINE scheme and Special Development Packages (SDP).

Also Read: 8 killed, 12 injured as heavy rains trigger multiple landslides in Nagaland’s Mon district