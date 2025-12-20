Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Key Reforms in Education, Health and Governance

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet has introduced several key proposals in education, infrastructure, health and governance sectors. Key important decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

In a bid to boost the education sector, the state government has decided to include Khasi and Garo languages in the curriculum for children up to Class 1. Adoption of new textbooks will be optional this year and mandatory from next year. Conrad Sangma stated that the measure will help children develop a strong cultural identity from a young age.

The cabinet also approved a policy to introduce structured pay scales, annual salary increments, and job security for over 23,000 ad hoc and SSA teachers across the state. CM Sangma also said that the policy ensures employment security for teachers, including provisions for contribution to the CPF by the government and the teachers.

He confirmed that the policy will come into effect from April 1, 2026, in keeping with earlier commitments made by the government.

In the health sector, the cabinet approved a five-year Mission Mode HIV/AIDS Project was also approved, with a budget of Rs 25 crore to extend expand awareness campaigns, infrastructure and targeted interventions to address the rising HIV and AIDS cases in the state.

Furthermore, the cabinet also approved amendments to the Meghalaya Building Bye Law, 2021, making green building certification mandatory for large constructions.

The cabinet appointed former Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan as chairperson of the state's Meghalaya Human Rights Commission.

It approved the creation of the Meghalaya Livelihoods and Investment Financing Cooperative Society Ltd to provide working capital and investment support to cooperative societies, agriculture and food processing sectors.

Additionally, the Meghalaya Cabinet approved amendments to Rule 374 of the Assam Excise Rule, 1945 aiming to reduce export fees on Extra Neutral Alcohol. The Revised Remission Policy Notification was also approved, allowing jail superintendents to recommend sentence reductions in line with Supreme Court guidance.

Amendments were made to the Meghalaya Planning Service Rules, 1999, including Rule 4, Rule 7 to Rule 26, and Schedules I & II.

On the other hand, the Cabinet finalized the creation of the National Game Secretariat Society as an autonomous body under the Sports Department to manage the 39th National Games to be hosted in the state.