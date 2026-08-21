Meghalaya CM Sangma Holds Talks With Assam Counterpart to Restore Normalcy

CORRESPONDENT

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday spoke with Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma following the violence in Shillong on August 19 and the subsequent reactions that have affected commuters and the public in both States, signalling a joint effort by the two governments to contain the situation and restore normalcy. The two Chief Ministers agreed to work together to de-escalate the situation, with designated Cabinet Ministers from Meghalaya and Assam set to meet and take forward discussions aimed at restoring peace, trust and normalcy.

Sangma said, "We have agreed to work together, as always, to normalise the situation. Designated Cabinet Ministers from both States will meet to take the discussions forward and explore ways to restore peace, trust and normalcy," Sangma said.

He also appealed to people in both States to exercise restraint and maintain peace and harmony, stressing the longstanding ties between Meghalaya and Assam.

"Appeal to citizens of both States to maintain peace, harmony and restraint. Meghalaya and Assam share deep bonds, and we must work together to protect them," he added.

The Chief Minister's intervention comes amid reactions to the Shillong violence, including reports of restrictions affecting the movement of vehicles between the two neighbouring States. The decision to involve Cabinet Ministers from both sides is aimed at opening a formal channel for discussions and preventing further escalation, while addressing concerns affecting ordinary commuters and residents.

The development also assumes significance against the backdrop of heightened tensions following the August 19 incident, with the two State governments now seeking to restore normal movement and confidence through direct engagement.

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