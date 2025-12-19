Meghalaya IED Blast: Two HNLC Overground Workers Arrested

Shillong: The Meghalaya Police have arrested two over ground workers of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on December 18, reports said.

The duo has been arrested in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at a Dhar Company site in Shymplong of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills.

Reportedly, the explosion on December 15 damaged a water tanker. However, no causalities were reported, as the driver escaped unharmed despite being inside the cabin.

A senior police officer stated that the duo had confessed to planting the device, which involved high explosives such as commercial gelatin sticks, as confirmed by the bomb detection squad.​

Vikas Kumar, the East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police has stated that the incident is part of a broader plot, with a special investigation team pursuing multiple leads. The incident has also been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder, terrorist acts, and mischief, along with the Explosive Substances Act; no charges related to death were invoked owing to the absence of fatalities.​

On the other hand, HNLC has claimed responsibility for the blast stressing that it happened as the company allegedly denied paying extortion demands linked to Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.

The police have rejected the group's assertion of a death as baseless, noting that social media reports of casualties were incorrect.​ Authorities expect to produce the accused in court today and seek remand for further interrogation.