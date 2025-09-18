Meghalaya Minister’s Convoy Stopped at Jorabat Amid Taxi Drivers’ Protest

Guwahati: A chaotic situation erupted at Jorabat on Tuesday after drivers belonging to the Assam Tourist Taxi Association stopped the convoy car of a Meghalaya minister and MLA, protesting against the restrictions imposed on Assam-registered tourist vehicles in Shillong.

The flashpoint came a day after the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) began an indefinite strike, demanding that the NPP-led MDA government stop allowing Assam-based tourist taxis to operate freely in Meghalaya. The association alleged that the state government was ignoring the plight of local drivers while “patronising Assam taxis like its youngest daughter.”

AKMTTA president Ricaldison Dohling said the strike was necessitated by government inaction on their long-pending demands. “We would not hesitate to intensify our protest if the government remains adamant,” he warned. Members of the association also distributed pamphlets across Khasi and Jaintia Hills, urging visitors and Assam drivers to understand their concerns.

Spokesperson Balajied Jyrwa stressed that the agitation was not directed against Assam drivers but against the government’s negligence. He demanded implementation of the 2007 Reciprocal Transport Agreement (RTA) between Assam and Meghalaya, along with a new policy under the Meghalaya Motor Vehicle Rules covering taxation, tourist permits, and entry-exit points.

In retaliation, the Motor Parivahan Sewakarmi Sanmilita Mancha, Assam, an umbrella body of transport and tourism operators condemned the restrictions and announced a total non-cooperation strike from 5 am on September 18. “We will stop sending tourist vehicles to Meghalaya and will not allow Meghalaya-based taxis to pick up passengers from Guwahati airport or railway station,” the association said.

The Assam-based body argued that Assam tourist vehicles hold valid permits, including three-state and all-India tourist permits, and contribute significant revenue to Meghalaya’s economy. It warned that the dispute could cripple tourism, affecting hotels, restaurants, street vendors, petrol pumps, toll gates, and parking contractors.

“Tourists may turn to other destinations such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, or even Bhutan and Leh-Ladakh if these barriers persist,” the association cautioned, adding that several B2B travel agents had already altered itineraries to exclude Meghalaya.

With both sides hardening their stance, industry stakeholders fear a prolonged standoff could severely damage Meghalaya’s tourism sector.