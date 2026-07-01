Meghalaya Reconstitutes Regional Committees to Fast-Track Resolution of Assam Border Disputes

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has reconstituted three regional committees to examine the status of the six remaining areas of difference along the Assam-Meghalaya border, directing them to submit their findings within 45 days.

Dr. Shakil P. Ahmed, Chief Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, said the Home (Political) Department has issued a notification partially modifying its March 20, 2023 order to advance the process of resolving the remaining disputed sectors of Langpih in West Khasi Hills district; Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah and Block-II in Ri-Bhoi district; and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.

The Ri-Bhoi Regional Committee will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the West Khasi Hills Committee by Minister Metbah Lyngdoh, and the West Jaintia Hills Committee by Deputy Chief Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar. The committees include ministers, legislators, autonomous district council representatives, and respective deputy commissioners, who will serve as member convenors.

According to the notification, the committees have been assigned specific responsibilities, including: "To coordinate with the relevant regional committee set up by the Government of Assam."

The committees have also been directed: "To visit each of the villages and interact with the communities living in the villages, including the elected representatives of the autonomous district councils and other stakeholders, to understand the perception of the people living in the area."

The notification further states that the committees will submit their reports to the Government of Meghalaya within "a period of 45 days from the date of this notification based on the inspection of the villages and based on the agreed yardsticks of historical perspective, ethnicity of the local population, administrative convenience of local people, contiguity with the boundary and the perception of the people living in the area."

The jurisdictional deputy commissioners will provide the necessary secretarial and logistical support and coordinate meetings and field visits with their counterparts in Assam.

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