Meghalaya Villagers Urge Assam Government to Restore Historic Namghar

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Residents of Umsaw and Baregaon villages in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district have appealed to the Assam government to extend financial assistance for reconstructing the dilapidated Sri Sri Kalia Thakur Namghar, a historic religious and cultural institution that has preserved Assamese traditions for more than a century.

Located near the sub-divisional headquarters of Patharkhmah, the two villages are situated around 35 km from Rani on the western outskirts of Guwahati.

Approximately 270 Rabha families live in the villages, continuing to practise Assamese customs, traditions, religious rituals and cultural activities despite residing outside Assam.

Of these families, around 160 live in Baregaon and 110 in Umsaw. The Rabha community has also established a remarkable example of communal harmony by living peacefully alongside the Khasi and other communities of the region.

Established in Baregaon in 1910, the Sri Sri Kalia Thakur Namghar, also known as the Gosain Ghar, has remained the principal centre of religious and cultural activities for the Rabha community. Situated on approximately three bighas of land between Baregaon and Umsaw, the institution has played a significant role in bringing together not only the 270 Rabha families but also the wider Assamese community in the area.

However, the namghar has gradually fallen into a state of disrepair as most residents depend on agriculture, daily wage labour and small businesses for their livelihoods. Due to their limited financial resources, the villagers have been unable to undertake the necessary reconstruction work despite the deteriorating condition of the main building and its associated structures.

According to namghar management committee president Suren Sinal, vice-president Prasanna Mego, secretary Kumar Diya, treasurer Hari Pathak and young social worker Rano Chambai, the institution continues to serve as a vital centre for preserving Assamese religious traditions and cultural heritage.

Every Monday, women from the community gather at the namghar to perform naam-prasanga, or devotional singing, from around 7 pm to 10 pm. Similar religious gatherings are organised on the evenings of every full moon and new moon.

The namghar also hosts the annual worship of Sri Sri Kalia Thakur Gosain, Janmashtami celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, and observances marking the sacred anniversaries of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, the two revered Vaishnavite saints of Assam.

Another important tradition is the annual Suweri festival, which is observed on the eighth day of the Assamese month of Bohag. The community also celebrates Uruka, the eve of Magh Bihu, with a collective feast, followed by the traditional lighting of the Meji bonfire the next morning.

In 2018, responding to the demands of local residents, the then MLA of Jirang Assembly constituency facilitated the construction of a boundary wall around the namghar under a government scheme, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the community.

However, the main prayer hall, the granary and other associated buildings remain in poor condition. The tin roofs have gradually rusted and deteriorated, raising concerns among residents about the future of the historic institution.

Considering the economic hardships faced by the villagers, the community has now urged the Assam government to extend financial assistance for the complete reconstruction of the namghar.

The residents have particularly appealed Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to take special note of their plight and help preserve the institution, which they consider an inseparable part of Assamese culture and Vaishnavite religious traditions.

Along with several other residents, prominent local social worker Oral Chinkle, who embraced Hinduism after leaving Christianity a few years ago, welcomed the Assam government's recent initiatives to develop namghars and satras both within and outside the state.

They noted that Dispur has undertaken initiatives to support the construction, renovation and infrastructure development of namghars and satras in major cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, enabling Assamese people living outside Assam to preserve and practise their traditional customs and religious beliefs.

According to the residents, the Assam government earmarked Rs 325.55 crore in the financial year 2025–26 for the development, construction and infrastructure improvement of namghars and satras in Assam and other parts of the country.

The villagers said if Dispur could extend support to religious and cultural institutions located thousands of kilometres away in major metropolitan cities, similar assistance should also be considered for the historic Sri Sri Kalia Thakur Namghar at Baregaon-Umsaw, situated relatively close to Guwahati.

They pointed out that both the villages are approximately 60 km from Guwahati city, while the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar is only around 40 km away, making the area accessible within about an hour's journey.

Surrounded by scenic natural beauty, the villages are known for their peaceful atmosphere and hospitable residents. Despite living in Meghalaya, the Rabha families have quietly continued to uphold Assamese cultural traditions, religious practices and community values for generations.

The residents expressed hope that the Assam government would respond positively to their appeal and help restore the century-old namghar before its deteriorating condition causes further damage. They said such assistance would not only address a long-standing demand of the local Rabha community but also protect an important centre of Assamese cultural and religious heritage beyond the state's geographical boundaries.

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