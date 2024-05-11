Ministry of Development of North East Region approved projects worth Rs 1,402 crore for Assam, Rs 4,083 crore for North East Region

Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of North East Region (DoNER) has approved Rs 1402.50 crore for four projects in Assam and Rs 4083.33 crore for projects in the entire NE region, including Sikkim, under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. The target for the completion of three projects in Assam has been set for 2026, and the fourth for 2027.

The Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme was announced in the Union Budget for FY 2022–23. This is a new central-sector scheme for the entire north-eastern region with 100% central funding. The objectives of the PM-DevINE scheme are to: (i) fund infrastructure convergently, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti; (ii) support social development projects based on the felt needs of the NER; (iii) enable livelihood activities for youth and women; and (iv) fill the development gaps in various sectors.

According to the Ministry of DoNER, the first of the four projects approved for Assam is: Transformation of 20 schools into Centres of Excellence in the Kamrup District, with an approved cost of Rs 132.86 crore. The scheduled completion date is March 31, 2026.

The second project approved for Assam is: Development of Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor at Guwahati, with an approved cost of Rs 498.37 crore. The scheduled completion date has been set for December 31, 2026.

The third project relates to the upgradation and widening of the existing 2-lane road to a 4-lane road connecting LGB International Airport from VIP Junction to Dharapur Junction, including (i) a 4-lane grade separated junction at Dharapur; (ii) a 2-lane access road from SOS Junction to the existing terminal building; and (iii) a 2-lane temporary exit from the existing terminal building. The approved cost of the project is Rs 271.45 crore. The scheduled date of completion for the project is December 31, 2026.

The fourth project approved for Assam is—Construction of a medical college in Sivasagar district, with an approved cost of Rs 499.82 crore. The scheduled completion date for this project is December 31, 2027.

For the entire NE region, the Centre has approved a total of 25 projects with an approved cost of Rs 4,083.33 crore.

Some of the approved projects for the NE region are: (i) Manipur— Development of Infrastructure for Manipur Technical University (MTU), Imphal West District at a cost of Rs 54.16 crore; Development of Infrastructure of the Processing Zone of Manipur IT SEZ at Mantripukhri, Imphal with an approved cost of Rs 120 crore; (ii) Meghalaya— Construction of a new four-lane road and conversion of existing two-lane road into four-lane with cycling tracks, utility ducts, footpaths, etc. at New Shillong Township by Directorate of Urban Affairs, Government of Meghalaya at an approved cost of Rs 146.79 crore; IT Park at Tura, West Garo Hills District, Meghalaya with an approved cost of Rs 126.94 crore; (iii) Mizoram— Construction of Aizawl By-pass on Western Side with an approved cost of Rs 500 crore; Pilot project for the construction of Bamboo Link Roads at different locations in various districts in the state of Mizoram - (a) Tuirial Airfield to North Chaltlang (18 km) at a cost of Rs. 33.58 Crore and (b) Lengpui to Saiphal Bamboo Plantation (41 km) at a cost of Rs. 66.42 crore RS 100 crore; Sikkim— Conversion of Singshore bridge as a Glass Skywalk Bridge with an approved cost of Rs 52 crore; Tripura— Establishment of a Dental College at Agartala by government of Tripura at an approved cost of Rs 202 crore.

All the projects named above were approved by DoNER before the Model Code of Conduct was imposed for the general election to the Lok Sabha 2024, polling for which has been completed for the NE region.

