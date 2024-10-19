Mission Basundhara 3.0 to Launch on October 20 with Eight New Online Services for Land Settlement

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With the inclusion of eight new online services under Mission Basundhara through the Sewa Setu portal, the new edition of Mission Basundhara 3.0 is slated for launch on October 20, 2024. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to launch Mission Basundhara 3.0 that day from Guwahati.

Talking to The Sentinel, Revenue and Disaster Management, Minister Jogen Mohan said, “Through the first edition of Mission Basundhara and Mission Basundhara 2.0, land-related issues of several lakh people were resolved by the state government. During the first iteration of Mission Basundhara, a total of 5,82,686 people benefitted. Under Mission Basundhara 2.0, altogether 2,29,659 people derived benefits regarding their issues. The primary objective of Mission Basundhara 2.0 was providing land settlement to the indigenous people in the state. Mission Basundhara 3.0 will now be launched by the Hon’ble Chief Minister on October 20. Apart from the services included under the first Mission Basundhara and Mission Basundhara 2.0, eight new services will be included under the Mission Basundhara 3.0 initiative. “

The minister described the new services envisaged under Mission Basundhara 3.0 as: (i) Review of Mission Basundhara 2.0 rejected cases pending for clarification; (ii) Digitalized Settlement of land to non-individual juridical entities; (iii) Settlement of erstwhile Bhoodan/Gramdan land; (iv) Ownership Rights to Occupancy Tenants in Town lands which were erstwhile Rural Lands; (V) Offering Reclassification suite; (VI) End-to-end digitalization of Annual Patta to PP Conversion with rationalized premium rates in urban areas and peripheral areas; (vii) Limited Conversion of Tea Grant land to periodic patta; and (viii) Settlement of land under SVAMITVA NC (non-cadastral) Village Survey.

Minister Jogen Mohan further said, “For review of Mission Basundhara 2.0 rejected cases, the applicants have to apply afresh. The government will review the cases with a holistic approach.”

The Minister mentioned that there are large numbers of villages where surveys have not been conducted, and they were treated as non-cadastral villages and not revenue villages. A survey has already been completed by the Revenue department in Dhemaji district, and the non-cadastral villages will be converted to revenue villages, he said. The indigenous people settled in these villages will be given the opportunity to apply for land settlement under Mission Basundhara 3.0, the minister explained.

However, the minister stated that the districts where bye-elections of Assembly constituencies are to be held on November 13 will be outside the ambit of Mission Basundhara 3.0 until relaxation of the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct. After the MCC is relaxed, the intending applicants will be able to apply for land settlement under Mission Basundhara 3.0.

Also Read: Assam: Potential Consequences of Granting Land Pattas to Settlers in Guwahati Hills

Also Watch: