Mizoram CM Lays Foundation Stone for Tuirini Small Hydro Power Project

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma laid the foundation stone for the 24-megawatt (MW) Tuirini Small Hydro Power Project at Sesawng in Aizawl district on Monday. The project will be established at a cost of Rs 676.98 crore, aiming at strengthening the state’s energy self-reliance.

The project will be implemented as an Externally Aided Project and funded through a loan from the New Development Bank. 80 percent of the total cost will be borne by the Centre out of the total cost and the rest 20 percent will be contributed by the Mizoram government.

While addressing the gathering, CM Lalduhoma appreciated the dedication and commitment of the Power Minister and the officials of the P&E Department in advancing the State’s power generation sector and expressed his gratitude to them.

The Chief Minister described the occasion as a milestone for Mizoram, adding that the project forms part of his government’s broader initiative to the state power self-sufficient.