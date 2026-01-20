Mizoram CM Lays Foundation Stone for Tuirini Small Hydro Power Project

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma laid the foundation stone for the 24-megawatt (MW) Tuirini Small Hydro Power Project at Sesawng in Aizawl district on Monday. The project will be established at a cost of Rs 676.98 crore, aiming at strengthening the state’s energy self-reliance.
The project will be implemented as an Externally Aided Project and funded through a loan from the New Development Bank. 80 percent of the total cost will be borne by the Centre out of the total cost and the rest 20 percent will be contributed by the Mizoram government.
While addressing the gathering, CM Lalduhoma appreciated the dedication and commitment of the Power Minister and the officials of the P&E Department in advancing the State’s power generation sector and expressed his gratitude to them.
The Chief Minister described the occasion as a milestone for Mizoram, adding that the project forms part of his government’s broader initiative to the state power self-sufficient.
He then expressed his best wishes to those behind the successful implementation of the 24 MW Tuirini Project and appealed to the people of the surrounding areas to extend full cooperation to the Government’s development initiatives.
Lalduhoma also recalled that in the previous month, the 10 MW Thenzawl Solar Power Plant was inaugurated, and a 5 MW Solar Power Plant at Sumsuih is currently under construction, with about 20 percent of the work already completed. Both the Thenzawl and Sumsuih solar plants are fully owned by the Government of Mizoram.
The Chief Minister also added that the state has generated total revenue of Rs 172 crore from power trading, recording a net profit of Rs 87.21 crore.
The Overall financial gain due to timely payments and trading stood at Rs. 93.79 crore, stated the Chief Minister.