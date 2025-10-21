Voting Underway for Guwahati Press Club Elections, 1100 Media Members to Decide New Leadership

Guwahati: The much-anticipated Guwahati Press Club (GPC) election is being held today on October 21, with voting officially underway to elect the new executive committee.

Over 1,100 media professionals are casting their votes to decide the leadership of one of Assam’s most prominent journalist bodies.While the contest remains intense for most posts, Ranjita Rabha and Pradip Barman have already been declared elected unopposed to the posts of Vice President, marking an early victory in the poll process.

A total of 20 candidates are in the fray for the remaining eight positions, including key roles such as President, General Secretary, and Treasurer.

Voting began this morning from 8 AM at the press club premises amid a peaceful and orderly environment, with members from across media houses participating enthusiastically.

The election results are expected to be announced later today after the counting of votes concludes.