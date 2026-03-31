Modi Addresses BJP Workers in Assam, Raises Infiltration Issue Ahead of April 9 Polls

Striking a pointed tone on one of Assam's most sensitive issues, the Prime Minister said infiltration goes far beyond electoral politics.

"Infiltration is not just an election issue. It is an issue to safeguard the identity of Assam and national security. Wherever infiltrators settle, they capture small businesses and the livelihoods of local people," he said.

Modi asked party workers to be fully aware of illegal land-grabbing cases and the hardships faced by local residents due to infiltrators.

He also drew a direct contrast between the two major parties: "People must know that Congress allowed encroachment, but the BJP is protecting rights."