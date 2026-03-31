Modi Addresses BJP Workers in Assam, Raises Infiltration Issue Ahead of April 9 Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed BJP workers across Assam through a virtual outreach programme, using the occasion to sharply focus on illegal infiltration and take aim at the Congress ahead of the April 9 state assembly elections.
The programme, titled Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad, Assam, was aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots network and boosting organisational momentum in the run-up to polling day.
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Striking a pointed tone on one of Assam's most sensitive issues, the Prime Minister said infiltration goes far beyond electoral politics.
"Infiltration is not just an election issue. It is an issue to safeguard the identity of Assam and national security. Wherever infiltrators settle, they capture small businesses and the livelihoods of local people," he said.
Modi asked party workers to be fully aware of illegal land-grabbing cases and the hardships faced by local residents due to infiltrators.
He also drew a direct contrast between the two major parties: "People must know that Congress allowed encroachment, but the BJP is protecting rights."
Modi urged BJP members to remind first-time voters about what he called the "misrule" of previous Congress governments in the state.
"There is a need to caution them that even the smallest mistake can push the state back," he said, adding that party workers were working hard to deliver a hat-trick election win for the BJP in Assam.
He acknowledged that Assam went through a long period of instability, but said the situation changed significantly over the past decade under the party's double-engine government, which he credited with working to ensure peace and development.
According to the BJP's Assam unit, more than five lakh karyakartas took part in the programme statewide. Over 4,500 of the state's 6,348 Shakti Kendras were actively connected during the event, reflecting the scale of the outreach.
During the session, Modi interacted directly with five booth-level workers from different parts of Assam — Pankaj Hazarika (Naduar), Dhaneswar Basumatary (Tamulpur), Dimpy Das (Raha), Deoraj Cignar (Bokajan), and Arjun Gowala (Makum) — discussing local concerns and on-ground organisational efforts.
State BJP president and MP Dilip Saikia said the initiative would further energise the party's ground-level network.
He emphasised that BJP workers are committed not only to winning elections, but also to building public trust through sustained service and dedication.