Assam Launches ‘Multi-Hazard Risk Financing Study’ to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction Framework

Guwahati: For disaster risk reduction in Assam, a strong institutional framework for financial arrangements is essential. In this regard, a meeting was kick-started on Friday for the ‘Multi-Hazard Risk Financing Study’, commissioned under the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Program (AIRBMP), in Dispur.

Virendra Mittal, Project Officer of AIRBMP, PIU-ASDMA, highlighted the importance of the study in developing and implementing cost-effective and sustainable solutions for disaster risk mitigation. The study will provide a practical approach alongside a comprehensive overview of disaster risk reduction, fiscal risk, budget management, public finance, private sector collaboration, and social safeguards in Assam.

The study, to be conducted by GT Bharat LLP, will focus on several key components: developing a multi-hazard risk profile and a Catastrophic (CAT) Risk Model for Assam; summarizing public financial management strategies; outlining fund requirements before, during, and after disasters; devising an implementation strategy between the Ministry of Finance and state/district/revenue circles; and revamping the fund disbursement system for disaster mitigation, response, and recovery.

The study will require robust data collection from various departments on disaster-related damages, disaster management plans, and Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) studies.

Today’s consultations also focused on “Scoping Analysis & Development of the Framework for the Learning & Collaboration Harnessing Information Technology (LACHIT) Platform.”

ASDMA, with technical support from UNICEF, is conducting a scoping and feasibility analysis to create a digital blueprint for an integrated, interoperable technology platform for disaster risk reduction in Assam.

The proposed platform will serve as a comprehensive technology solution, offering a single-window platform for stakeholders to address various needs related to reporting, monitoring, capacity development, coordination, and decision support.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management Department & CEO of ASDMA, Gyanendra Tripathi, addressed participating officials from different departments, discussing the micro-services required by each department for integration into the LACHIT platform.

Meenakshi Das Nath, Addl CEO of ASDMA, highlighted the need for multiple languages to access the proposed platform.

Also Read: Assam Government Halts Land Sales and Mutations in Barpeta, Batadrava Than, and Majuli for 45 Days

Also watch: