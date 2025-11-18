Montréal Artist Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg With ‘The Phoenix of the Northeast’

Guwahati: A touching tribute to Zubeen Garg has been quietly spreading warmth across social media, carried by fans who instantly connected with its emotion. The artwork, titled “The Phoenix of the Northeast,” was created by Montréal-based artist Sidharth, known as Sid Art, and it has become an unexpected gift for admirers of the Assamese music legend.

The portrait shows Zubeen with his guitar, captured in a moment that feels both powerful and gentle. There is a sense of calm strength in the way the artist has painted him, the kind of strength people often associate with Zubeen’s voice, his performances, and the journey he has carried with him over the years. The choice of colours, the soft expression on the face, and the rising-phoenix imagery in the background all weave together to tell a story that fans immediately recognised.