Montréal Artist Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg With ‘The Phoenix of the Northeast’

Guwahati: A touching tribute to Zubeen Garg has been quietly spreading warmth across social media, carried by fans who instantly connected with its emotion. The artwork, titled “The Phoenix of the Northeast,” was created by Montréal-based artist Sidharth, known as Sid Art, and it has become an unexpected gift for admirers of the Assamese music legend.
The portrait shows Zubeen with his guitar, captured in a moment that feels both powerful and gentle. There is a sense of calm strength in the way the artist has painted him, the kind of strength people often associate with Zubeen’s voice, his performances, and the journey he has carried with him over the years. The choice of colours, the soft expression on the face, and the rising-phoenix imagery in the background all weave together to tell a story that fans immediately recognised.
Those who have seen the portrait say it feels honest, heartfelt, and deeply personal. Many shared that the artwork reminded them of the memories tied to Zubeen’s songs, childhood evenings, long bus rides, college days, heartbreaks, celebrations, and all the small moments where his music quietly became part of their lives. Several fans wrote that the portrait almost “speaks,” capturing a spirit they have felt for years but never seen portrayed visually.
What makes the tribute stand out is its sincerity. There is no attempt to dramatise or exaggerate. Instead, the painting simply honours Zubeen as he is an artist who has lifted people with his music, inspired countless journeys, and held together a sense of identity for listeners across Assam and the Northeast.