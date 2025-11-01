MoS Pabitra Margherita to Visit Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba to Strengthen India’s Ties with Latin America

Guwahati: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita, is scheduled to embark on an official visit to three Latin American and Caribbean nations, Ecuador, Bolivia and Cuba from November 4 to 10, 2025.

During his visit, the Minister will hold meetings with political leaders of the respective countries to discuss matters of mutual interest and review progress in bilateral relations. The agenda includes expanding cooperation in trade, technology, tourism, development partnership, and capacity building. He will also engage with representatives of the Indian business community and diaspora.

In Ecuador, the Minister will review preparations for establishing a resident Indian Mission in Quito. In Bolivia, Shri Margherita will represent India at the inauguration of the newly elected President on November 8 in La Paz. In Cuba, discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation in healthcare, digital infrastructure and education.