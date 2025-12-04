“Most Successful Chief Minister in The Country": Gautam Roy Hails Himanta Biswa Sarma

Hailakandi: In a major political development ahead of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to Hailakandi, former minister and senior BJP leader Gautam Roy described Dr. Sarma as “the most successful Chief Minister in the entire country,” drawing widespread attention across Assam’s political circles.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, Roy said, “The country has never seen such an active and hardworking Chief Minister like Dr. Sarma. Today, he is the nation’s number one Chief Minister.” His comments came shortly after Cabinet Minister Krishnendu Paul, accompanied by Hailakandi MLA Jakir Hussain Laskar and other BJP leaders, paid a courtesy call on him.

Although Roy once held considerable political influence in the state, his public engagements have reduced in recent years due to ill health. Despite this, he expressed keen enthusiasm about welcoming the Chief Minister during his December 6 programme in Hailakandi.