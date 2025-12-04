“Most Successful Chief Minister in The Country": Gautam Roy Hails Himanta Biswa Sarma

Hailakandi: In a major political development ahead of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s visit to Hailakandi, former minister and senior BJP leader Gautam Roy described Dr. Sarma as “the most successful Chief Minister in the entire country,” drawing widespread attention across Assam’s political circles.
Speaking to reporters at his residence, Roy said, “The country has never seen such an active and hardworking Chief Minister like Dr. Sarma. Today, he is the nation’s number one Chief Minister.” His comments came shortly after Cabinet Minister Krishnendu Paul, accompanied by Hailakandi MLA Jakir Hussain Laskar and other BJP leaders, paid a courtesy call on him.
Although Roy once held considerable political influence in the state, his public engagements have reduced in recent years due to ill health. Despite this, he expressed keen enthusiasm about welcoming the Chief Minister during his December 6 programme in Hailakandi.
Following the meeting, Minister Paul clarified that the interaction had no political motive. “I came to Gautam Roy’s house only to invite him to attend the Chief Minister’s official programme. This is not a political meeting, but a purely social one. We also sought his blessings,” he told the media.
The meeting has nonetheless stirred speculation, particularly as Roy’s son, Rahul Roy, is preparing to contest the 2026 Assembly Election from the Hailakandi seat on a Congress ticket. Gautam Roy’s open praise of the BJP leadership has therefore raised fresh questions about the family’s political direction.
Adding another layer to the unfolding political narrative, Roy declared his intention to support the BJP candidate in the upcoming polls. “I will campaign for the BJP candidate, whoever the Congress or opposition candidate may be,” he said.
With the Chief Minister’s visit just days away, these developments have intensified the political chatter in Hailakandi, setting the stage for an increasingly intriguing electoral contest in the months ahead.