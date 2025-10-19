‘Movement seeking justice for Zubeen should be non-violent’: Samujjal Bhattacharjya

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya today stated that the movement to ensure justice for Zubeen should be non-violent, in keeping with the ideals of the cultural icon and revered singer, demanding that the investigation into his death should be watertight and the charge sheet filed by the SIT shouldn't leave any loopholes for the guilty to escape punishment.

Speaking before the media on Saturday, Bhattacharjya said, "The journey for justice for Zubeen must be conducted in a non-violent manner. Violence will not help us but weaken this quest for justice. The government will use force to contain any violence, and we don't want to give the government the opportunity to do so. So, all steps in our quest for justice at all times must be taken peacefully. We should not yield to any pressure. Zubeen never believed in violence, and we must take our quest for justice to our cultural idol and revered singer peacefully and democratically. We want to warn the government not to indulge in pressure tactics to suppress the people's movement. We condemn the incident in Baksa, where the police baton charged those present, injuring many, and demand a probe."

He went on to say, "We must ensure that we don't deviate from our objective when we move forward with faith in the law. Secondly, we demand harsh punishment for the guilty. Thirdly, the investigation must be speedy and watertight. Fourthly, the SIT should file a charge sheet after proper investigation, in a manner that no loopholes are left and no guilty escape punishment. We should ensure that we don't deviate from our objective."

Also Read: Assam: Charan Boro sworn in; gets Transport portfolio