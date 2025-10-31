Nagaland Govt Freezes Benefits of Four Minority Tribes Pending Court Verdict

Kohima: The Nagaland government has announced that all benefits and official positions extended to four minority tribes, the Kukis, Kacharis, Mikirs and Garos will be frozen until a pending court case over their indigenous status is resolved.

Government spokesperson and Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K.G. Kenye, announced on Thursday evening during a press conference in Kohima. He stated that the decision was made to ensure the strict enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

The move is part of the state’s renewed effort to update the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), aimed at identifying “genuine indigenous citizens.” Kenye said that while major Naga tribes need not be enumerated, verification of minority tribes has met with resistance.

The affected communities have challenged the process in the High Court, demanding a re-enumeration of all tribes. The government, terming the situation “unfortunate,” said benefits will remain suspended until the court delivers its verdict or the petitioners withdraw their case.