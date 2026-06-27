Record 8 Lakh Devotees Attend Ambubachi Mahayog at Kamakhya Temple in 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The sacred Ambubachi Mahayog 2026 concluded on Thursday night with an overwhelming turnout of nearly 8 lakh devotees at the revered Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hill, one of India's most prominent Shakti Peethas. Organised by the Assam Tourism Department, the annual spiritual congregation witnessed a record footfall this year.

Following the commencement of the Ambubachi rituals on the night of June 22, the temple remained closed for four days in keeping with tradition. The temple doors were reopened early Friday morning after the completion of purification rituals, ceremonial bathing of the Goddess, and the daily worship. Thousands of devotees, who had been waiting in long queues through the night, were allowed to enter the shrine for darshan.

According to official figures, 7,96,777 devotees and visitors attended the festival this year, including 75 foreign pilgrims. In comparison, the 2025 edition recorded 7,72,019 visitors, including 42 international devotees, reflecting a significant increase in attendance.

Assam Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog expressed satisfaction over the rise in the number of pilgrims and thanked devotees, saints, ascetics, pilgrims, and tourists from across India and abroad for participating in the annual event. She invited visitors to continue exploring the sacred shrine in the future.

The Minister said the Ambubachi Mela has become a symbol of Assam's spiritual heritage and tourism potential while embodying India's age-old philosophy of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (The Guest is God). She expressed confidence that the festival would continue to showcase Assam's rich religious and cultural traditions on the global stage.

Neog also thanked all government departments, voluntary organisations, and stakeholders for their coordinated efforts in ensuring the smooth and successful conduct of the mega religious event.

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