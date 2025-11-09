Myanmar descendants of Ahom dynasty arrive in Assam to trace ancestral roots

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A five-member delegation from Myanmar arrived in Assam on November 7 to trace their ancestral lineage connected to Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom dynasty. The group will explore historical monuments across Sivasagar district, Charaideo and Tipam, retracing the footsteps of their illustrious ancestor.

The Society for Tai Ahom Resurgence (STAR) organised a grand convention at Yuva Dol, Sivasagar, on Friday to welcome the delegation. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, graced the occasion and described it as a "moment of great pride" witnessing the reunion of Tai Royal families from both nations.

Prof. Dr Hiranmani Borgohain Gogoi stated that the Myanmar delegation's visit aims to strengthen centuries-old socio-cultural and historical-economic ties between the communities. The event featured vibrant cultural performances by the Khamti cultural troupe, including traditional Ai Sing Lao, Ahom Tai modern dance, Tai peacock dance, Katou dance, Hengdang dance, and demonstrations of Tai musical instruments.

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Mein said that the reunion celebrates shared heritage, language, and cultural bonds transcending borders. "The Tai Ahom legacy continues to inspire generations through its values of courage, wisdom, and unity," he stated, expressing confidence that renewed connections between Assam and Myanmar's Tai communities would promote new cultural and historical collaborations.

Tributes were paid to Zubeen Garg during the ceremony, with distinguished citizens, including Tultul Handique, Dr Hemanta Kumar Gogoi, Krishna Kamal Lahon, and several others attending the historic gathering.

