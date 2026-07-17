NABARD celebrates 45th Foundation Day in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) celebrated its 45th Foundation Day in Tripura on Wednesday, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening inclusive and sustainable rural development through enhanced agricultural credit, rural infrastructure, cooperative sector reforms, livelihood promotion and financial inclusion.

The programme was graced by J. K. Sinha, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura. Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated NABARD on completing 45 years of dedicated service and praised its pivotal role in strengthening Tripura's rural credit system, cooperative reforms and infrastructure development. He emphasised the need for deeper credit penetration, improvement in the state's Credit-Deposit Ratio, and stronger value addition and market linkages through FPOs to enhance farmers' incomes.

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