Nagaland to Host 22nd CPA India Region Zone-III Conference from November 9-13

Kohima: Nagaland is set to host the 22nd Annual Commonwealth Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III Conference at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly from November 9 to 13, 2025.

The conference, themed “Policy, Progress and People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change,” will serve as a vital platform for legislators from the eight Northeastern states to deliberate on regional challenges, governance reforms and inclusive development.

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla will serve as the Chief Patron, while Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be the Vice Patron of the event. Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, who also chairs the CPA India Region Zone-III has extended invitations to presiding officers and dignitaries from across the region.

The five-day conference will feature plenary sessions, expert panels, workshops, exhibitions and cultural showcases, highlighting legislative innovation, transparency and cooperation for regional growth.