Nagaon Administration Launches Major Eviction Drive at Gerekhoni Beel; 80 Bighas Cleared

Nagaon: In a decisive move to reclaim government land and restore ecological balance, the Nagaon district administration, in collaboration with the district police, launched a large-scale eviction drive on Friday morning at Gerekhoni Beel under the Dhing Revenue Circle. The operation, which began at 8:00 AM, was part of the Assam Government’s ongoing campaign to free encroached government lands, reserved forests, and wetlands across the state.

Today’s operation targeted approximately 80 bighas of government land illegally occupied within Gerekoni Beel. Over the years, a handful of individuals had constructed embankments around portions of the wetland, converting them into large fish ponds for commercial aquaculture. This unauthorized activity not only disrupted the natural ecosystem of the beel but also led to artificial flooding in the surrounding areas, severely affecting local agriculture and livelihoods.

In a bid to dismantle these illegal structures, excavators were deployed to breach the embankments and restore the natural flow of water. The operation was conducted peacefully and concluded without any resistance. Officials confirmed that the eviction drive will continue until the entire wetland is fully cleared of encroachments.

A significant police presence was maintained throughout the operation to ensure law and order. Senior administrative officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioners Mr. Sudip Nath and Mr. Bhaskar Choudhury, were present on-site along with officers from the revenue and police departments. Their coordinated efforts underscored the administration’s commitment to protecting public resources and upholding environmental integrity.

In an official statement, the District Information and Public Relations Office emphasized that such actions are crucial to preserving Assam’s natural heritage and ensuring equitable access to land and water resources for all citizens.