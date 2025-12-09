Sonu Nigam to Open ‘Deewana Tera Tour’ in Guwahati on December 14

Guwahati: Celebrated Indian music icon Sonu Nigam is about to kick off his much-awaited ‘Deewana Tera Tour’ in Guwahati on December 14, marking his first-ever solo concert in the city. Though he has performed all over the world for decades, his only previous appearance in Guwahati was at an awards ceremony where he last shared the stage with Late Zubeen Garg, a cherished moment he continues to hold close to his heart.

Sonu Nigam said selecting Guwahati as the maiden tour venue is close to his heart. The city brings him back to the memories of Zubeen Garg, whose demise had a deep emotional dent on him. He felt proud that Assam gave due recognition to the departed soul and claimed he had never seen such a mass affection anywhere in his life. Sonu went on to say his relationship with Assam goes beyond music and is actually forged in the warmth of the people of the state, even saying that if reborn, he would want to be born in Assam.

Over the last few years, the Northeast has thrown its doors open to live music, with several concerts in Assam and Meghalaya attracting big crowds from across India and becoming tourist culture hotspots. The influx of concerts has increased tourism, created livelihoods and given rise to what many term an ‘emerging concert economy.’