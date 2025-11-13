Nagaon DC's Midnight Walk With Farmers: Bringing Hope Amid Elephant Ravage

Nagaon: In a rare gesture of hands-on leadership, Nagaon District Commissioner Debashish Sharma (IAS) walked through the paddy fields of Samaguri and Bamuni in the dead of night, joining villagers in their struggle against rampaging herds of wild elephants.

For weeks, the elephants have been destroying crops, flattening granaries, and pushing local farmers to the brink of despair. Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Tejash Agnihotri (IAS), Sharma moved from village to village with torchlights and patrol teams, personally inspecting the damaged fields.

The visit was not just a routine inspection; it was an attempt to understand what the villagers live through every night, and to find real solutions together. During his interaction with residents, the DC introduced a simple but effective idea to keep the elephants away. Borrowing from methods used in Indonesia, he suggested stretching ropes soaked in a mixture of cow dung and dried chilli powder along the village boundary, a smell elephants naturally dislike. The eco-friendly idea, which costs next to nothing, was quickly taken up by several villagers.