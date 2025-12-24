Nagaon District Administration Intensifies Preparations Ahead of Batadrava Project Inauguration

Nagaon: Ahead of the inauguration of the much anticipated Batadrava Cultural Project in Nagaon district, several high-level preparatory visits and coordination meetings are underway at the project site.
The district administration, in collaboration with the state government is leaving no stone unturned to make the inauguration a momentous occasion for Assam.
On December 23, Manabendra Dev Ray, IAS, Secretary and Director of the Information and Public Relations Department, visited the site to review the arrangements. He held a detailed discussion with Nagaon District Commissioner (DC) Devashish Sharma. The discussions focused on media access, technical logistics, and seamless execution of the inaugural ceremony.
The meeting was also attended by senior district officials including Joint Director Rajiv Saikia and Additional Commissioner Sudip Nath.
On the same day, Additional Director Deepak Basumatary, Deputy Director Pranjit Hazarika, L.O. Smt. Monimala Gogoi, and District Information and Public Relations Officer Smt. Mandira Chayengia also convened with the District Commissioner to finalize media entry protocols and ensure robust communication infrastructure for the event.
Continuing the momentum, on December 24, Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, visited the site to assess the overall preparedness.
Chakravarthy chaired a high-level coordination meeting with key administrative and police officials including DC Devashish Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, CEO of Zilla Parishad Manoj Kumar Chikaria, District Development Commissioner Smt. Debyani Choudhury, and sub-divisional officers from Kaliabor and Raha.
Additional and Assistant Commissioners, Circle Officers, Block Development Officers, and senior police personnel participated in the meeting. All the officials are working in unison to ensure the success of this landmark event.
It may be mentioned that, the Batadrava Cultural Project, a visionary initiative by the Assam Government to develop and beautify the sacred birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev is set to be formally inaguarted on December 29, 2025. The inauguration will be garced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the esteemed presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The project stands as a tribute to the life and teachings of Srimanta Sankardev, aiming to transform his birthplace into a vibrant center of spiritual, cultural, and historical significance.