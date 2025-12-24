Nagaon District Administration Intensifies Preparations Ahead of Batadrava Project Inauguration

Nagaon: Ahead of the inauguration of the much anticipated Batadrava Cultural Project in Nagaon district, several high-level preparatory visits and coordination meetings are underway at the project site.

The district administration, in collaboration with the state government is leaving no stone unturned to make the inauguration a momentous occasion for Assam.

On December 23, Manabendra Dev Ray, IAS, Secretary and Director of the Information and Public Relations Department, visited the site to review the arrangements. He held a detailed discussion with Nagaon District Commissioner (DC) Devashish Sharma. The discussions focused on media access, technical logistics, and seamless execution of the inaugural ceremony.

The meeting was also attended by senior district officials including Joint Director Rajiv Saikia and Additional Commissioner Sudip Nath.

On the same day, Additional Director Deepak Basumatary, Deputy Director Pranjit Hazarika, L.O. Smt. Monimala Gogoi, and District Information and Public Relations Officer Smt. Mandira Chayengia also convened with the District Commissioner to finalize media entry protocols and ensure robust communication infrastructure for the event.

Continuing the momentum, on December 24, Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, visited the site to assess the overall preparedness.