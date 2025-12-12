Nagaon Drug Traders’ Association Hands Over Fully-Equipped Ambulance to District Police

Nagaon: In a thoughtful gesture towards community welfare, the Nagaon District Drug Traders’ Association handed over a fully equipped ambulance to the Nagaon District Police. The brief ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office premises.
Association President Jiban Banik, along with senior members, formally transferred the vehicle through District Commissioner Devashish Sarma, IAS. The ambulance will now be operated by the district police, primarily for emergency transport in the event of road accidents and other critical medical situations.
Explaining the decision, Banik said the Association had purchased the ambulance a year earlier with contributions from its members, hoping to use it for public service. However, due to difficulties in running it regularly, the Association decided to entrust it to the police after discussions with the local MLA and district administration. “We felt the vehicle would be of real use in their hands,” he said.
Local MLA Rupak Sarma, who attended the event, appreciated the donation and said the ambulance would play an important role in saving lives, especially in stretches where accidents are frequent and timely assistance makes all the difference.
The programme was also attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, Association Secretary Manoranjan Bora, and representatives from Lumding, Jamunamukh, Hojai, Raha and Kampur units.
District Commissioner Devashish Sarma thanked the Association for the contribution, noting that community-driven support adds valuable strength to the district’s emergency services.
The donation stands as a sincere example of how collective effort can directly benefit the public and reinforce essential services in times of need.