Nagaon Drug Traders’ Association Hands Over Fully-Equipped Ambulance to District Police

Nagaon: In a thoughtful gesture towards community welfare, the Nagaon District Drug Traders’ Association handed over a fully equipped ambulance to the Nagaon District Police. The brief ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office premises.

Association President Jiban Banik, along with senior members, formally transferred the vehicle through District Commissioner Devashish Sarma, IAS. The ambulance will now be operated by the district police, primarily for emergency transport in the event of road accidents and other critical medical situations.