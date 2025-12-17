Nagaon Hosts 5-Day District Udyam Samagam to Boost Local Entrepreneurs

Nagaon: The historic Nehruali Field in Nagaon came alive with the start of the five-day District Udyam Samagam, from December 16 to December 20,2025, which is an event aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and promoting small businesses under the Government of India’s RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme.

The programme is jointly organised by the Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (ASIDC) and the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC), Nagaon. The main goal of the event is to encourage youth and women to take up entrepreneurship and strengthen the MSME sector in the district.

The inaugural function began with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, IAS. After formally opening the event, the District Commissioner visited the stalls set up by entrepreneurs and interacted with participants.

Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner spoke about the growing interest in entrepreneurship across Assam. He said MSMEs play a key role in economic growth and job creation. He also stressed the need to focus on export-oriented products and to make proper use of government schemes that support young and women entrepreneurs.