Nagaon Hosts 5-Day District Udyam Samagam to Boost Local Entrepreneurs

Nagaon: The historic Nehruali Field in Nagaon came alive with the start of the five-day District Udyam Samagam, from December 16 to December 20,2025, which is an event aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and promoting small businesses under the Government of India’s RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme.
The programme is jointly organised by the Assam Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (ASIDC) and the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC), Nagaon. The main goal of the event is to encourage youth and women to take up entrepreneurship and strengthen the MSME sector in the district.
The inaugural function began with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, IAS. After formally opening the event, the District Commissioner visited the stalls set up by entrepreneurs and interacted with participants.
Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner spoke about the growing interest in entrepreneurship across Assam. He said MSMEs play a key role in economic growth and job creation. He also stressed the need to focus on export-oriented products and to make proper use of government schemes that support young and women entrepreneurs.
The welcome address was delivered by Pranjan Rajmedhi, General Manager of DICC, Nagaon. The programme was smoothly anchored by Yogman Dekarjai from the District Industries Centre.
Several senior officials and dignitaries attended the event, including Shankha Prabal Sandilya, District Project Director of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission; Moniram Basumatary, Lead District Bank Officer, Nagaon; Dilip Hazarika, former Project Director of DICC Sonitpur; and Ratul Mohanta, Deputy Director of ASIDC. Department heads, officials, and a large number of entrepreneurs from different parts of the district were also present.
A major attraction of the Udyam Samagam is the exhibition featuring more than 50 stalls. These stalls display products and services from local MSMEs, startups, and self-help groups, offering visitors a wide range of handmade, innovative, and locally produced items.
The event provides a valuable platform for business networking, learning, and market exposure. The inaugural programme concluded with the National Anthem.