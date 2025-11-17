Nagaon Hosts TFYC 3.0 Training to Empower Teachers for a Tobacco-Free Future

The training in Nagaon featured a panel of experts from the health, legal and education sectors. Dr. Tapan Kumar Saikia, Joint Director of Health Services, Nagaon, delivered the keynote address, stressing the urgency of addressing rising tobacco use among the youth. Munmee Neog, Secretary, DLSA, highlighted the legal tools available to protect students and maintain tobacco-free zones in educational institutions.

Earlier, Dr. Bidyawati Hazarika, Superintendent of B.P. Civil Hospital, welcomed participants and reaffirmed the hospital’s longstanding commitment to public health. DTCC District Nodal Officer Dharitri Patowari explained the goals of TFYC 3.0 and the important role teachers will play in carrying out the campaign at the grassroots level.

Experts such as Dr. Jiauddin Ahmed, District Nodal Officer, NMHP, and Ghalib F. Ahmed, District Programme Manager, NPCB & VI, spoke on the psychological and behavioural factors that lead adolescents toward tobacco use. Clinical Psychologist Geeta Baruah conducted an engaging session on counselling methods and early-stage intervention techniques that teachers can adopt in their schools.

Teachers from different schools across the district took part in the training, gaining practical information on laws, counselling approaches and ways to build a supportive, tobacco-free school environment. The District Information and Public Relations Officer, Mandira Chayengya, was also present, ensuring that the campaign’s message is carried effectively to the wider public.

The programme marked an important milestone in Nagaon’s ongoing efforts to shield young people from tobacco addiction. By equipping educators with the right knowledge and skills, the district has reinforced its commitment to a healthier and tobacco-free tomorrow.