Tragedy in Saudi Arabia: Over 40 Indian Pilgrims Killed in Bus-Tanker Collision

Saudi Arabia: In one of the deadliest tragedies involving Indian nationals abroad, more than 40 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed after a passenger bus collided with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat in Saudi Arabia early Monday.

According to sources, the bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina around 1:30 am IST. The bus was carrying pilgrims who had just completed their Umrah rituals.

The preliminary investigation suggests, the victims, reportedly 20 women and 11 children, were asleep at the time of the crash. Eyewitnesses described the impact as severe, leaving several passengers dead on the spot, with many injured. The locals immediately mobilised support for the rescue operation by emergency responders.