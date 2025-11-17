Tragedy in Saudi Arabia: Over 40 Indian Pilgrims Killed in Bus-Tanker Collision

Saudi Arabia: In one of the deadliest tragedies involving Indian nationals abroad, more than 40 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed after a passenger bus collided with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat in Saudi Arabia early Monday.
According to sources, the bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina around 1:30 am IST. The bus was carrying pilgrims who had just completed their Umrah rituals.
The preliminary investigation suggests, the victims, reportedly 20 women and 11 children, were asleep at the time of the crash. Eyewitnesses described the impact as severe, leaving several passengers dead on the spot, with many injured. The locals immediately mobilised support for the rescue operation by emergency responders.
The Telangana Haj Committee has confirmed the death toll at 42. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and directed officials to gather full details about the passengers, particularly those from Telangana. “We are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and Saudi authorities to ensure proper relief and assistance,” he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the tragedy and took to his social media to pay his deepest condolences. He stated, “Deeply shocked by the Medinah accident. My condolences to the families. Our Embassy and Consulate are extending full support with Saudi authorities”.
Subsequently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he was "deeply shocked," assuring "fullest support" to affected families. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also expressed grief, with Owaisi urging speedy repatriation of bodies and medical care for survivors.
Furthermore, a control room has been set up at the Telangana Secretariat with helplines 79979 59754 and 99129 19545. Similarly. the Consulate General of India in Jeddah launched a 24x7 emergency helpline, including a toll-free number, 8002440003, and deployed its consular staff along with Indian community volunteers across hospitals and relief sites.
The Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are coordinating with the Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, local authorities and Umrah operators.
Authorities continue verification and assistance while awaiting further updates.