Nagaon Launches 90-Day ‘Safe Childhood Golden Assam’ Campaign

Nagaon: The Nagaon District Child Protection Unit, in collaboration with the District Administration and the State Child Protection Society, on Tuesday launched a 90-day awareness campaign titled “Safe Childhood, Golden Assam” at the Nagaon District Library Auditorium.
The campaign will run for three months and focuses on spreading awareness to prevent child marriage, child labour and child sexual abuse. It aims to involve people from all sections of society in protecting children and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for their growth.
District Commissioner Devasish Sharma attended the programme as the Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said that ensuring a safe childhood is not only the duty of the administration but also a shared responsibility of society. He appealed to citizens to remain alert and report any form of exploitation or abuse against children. He urged everyone to work together to create a safer and more caring future for the next generation.
Several senior officials and representatives from different departments were present at the programme. Among them were Jayanta Baruah, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch); Debahuti Bora, Additional District Commissioner; Mamoni Bora, Member of the Assam State Commission for Women; Kavita Barman, Assistant Labour Commissioner; Anjumoni Sharma, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee; Dipika Bordoloi, Member of the Juvenile Justice Board; Dr Dharitri Patowari from the Health Department; Shankha Prabal Sandilya, District Project Officer of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission; Anjali Arya, District Child Protection Officer; and noted children’s author Karunya Bhattacharya.
During the day-long programme, speakers stressed the importance of community awareness and timely action to protect children from harmful practices. They highlighted the role of families, schools, local bodies and neighbours in identifying risks and supporting children in need.
The event also featured cultural programmes, interactive discussions and awareness sessions to convey the message simply and engagingly. These activities were designed to reach people at the grassroots level and encourage active participation in child protection efforts.
The “Safe Childhood, Golden Assam” campaign aims to reach villages, schools and communities across the district over the next 90 days. By bringing together government departments, civil society organisations, educators and citizens, the campaign seeks to create lasting awareness and ensure that every child grows up free from fear, exploitation and abuse.