Nagaon Launches 90-Day ‘Safe Childhood Golden Assam’ Campaign

Nagaon: The Nagaon District Child Protection Unit, in collaboration with the District Administration and the State Child Protection Society, on Tuesday launched a 90-day awareness campaign titled “Safe Childhood, Golden Assam” at the Nagaon District Library Auditorium.

The campaign will run for three months and focuses on spreading awareness to prevent child marriage, child labour and child sexual abuse. It aims to involve people from all sections of society in protecting children and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for their growth.

District Commissioner Devasish Sharma attended the programme as the Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said that ensuring a safe childhood is not only the duty of the administration but also a shared responsibility of society. He appealed to citizens to remain alert and report any form of exploitation or abuse against children. He urged everyone to work together to create a safer and more caring future for the next generation.