Narang Festival to Be Held at Garo Heritage Village on December 18

Shillong: The Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee (HDWFC) will organise the Narang Festival on December 18, 2025, at Chibragre in the Garo Heritage Village, Meghalaya Wangala A·dam. The festival will take place from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM and is dedicated to celebrating the agricultural richness of the region, with special emphasis on Komila (orange), a widely cultivated fruit in the Garo Hills.

The festival will feature a series of orange-based competitions aimed at promoting local produce and encouraging community participation. The main attractions will include the Sweetest Orange Competition, the Largest Orange Competition and a lively Komila (Orange) Eating Competition. All competitions will carry attractive cash prizes.

For the Orange Eating Competition, oranges will be provided by the HDWFC. Participants interested in joining the contest will need to pay an entry fee of Rs. 300. The competition will be held under strict rules to maintain fairness and transparency. Each participant will be given one minute to eat as many oranges as possible. The contestant who eats the maximum number of oranges within the allotted time will be declared the winner.

According to the rules, oranges must be properly peeled before consumption and must be fully swallowed. Any participant found violating the rules will be disqualified. Members of the HDWFC are not allowed to take part in the competition.