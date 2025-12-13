Tiwa Organisations Submit Memorandum to Assam CM; Press for Key Demands

Morigaon: Several Tiwa community organisations including the All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU), Tiwa Yuva Chatra Parishad (TYCP), All Tiwa Protection Committee (ATPC) and Belt Block & Land Protection Committee (BB & LPC) have jointly submitted a memorandum to the Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma urging his government to take immediate measures to address the long-satnding demands related to political representation, land protection, cultural identity, and development issues.

Eight major demands concerning the rights and welfare of the Tiwa Community was highlighted in the memorandum.

1. According Tiwa Autonomous Council under provisions of 6th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

2. Holding the General Election of TIWA Autonomous Council in timeframe according to TAC Act (2005).

3. Stop the inclusion of six larger, populous and developed Ethnic Communities in the ST list of Assam.

4. Abolishing land mutation & transfer and evict illegal encroachers of protected land in Tribal belt & Block areas immediately.

5. Establishment of Regional Council for Tiwa community living in Karbi Anglong under the provisions of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

6. Stop the construction of Hydro Electric Dam Project in West Karbi Anglong (Tharakunchi).

7. Recognition of the people of Tiwa Community as Scheduled Tribe, living in Meghalaya State.

8. Change the nomenclature of Lalung by amending the constitution of India as the term Tiwa.