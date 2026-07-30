Receding Floodwaters Expose Utter Devastation Across Upper Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: People returning to their homes, after the deluge forced them to seek shelter in safer places, are rendered speechless at the utter devastation. Everything inside their homes is destroyed, and there is only muck and debris, accompanied by foul smells. Others are still living in relief camps and makeshift shelters as their houses are still submerged by the floodwaters, which are, however, receding.

Places like Dorikapar, Serekapar, Betbari, etc., near Sivasagar town, remain inundated. Many of the flood-hit people ventured to their homes, only to find them uninhabitable, forcing them to seek refuge in safer locations. A female resident of Dorikapar said, "The roads leading to our houses are still inundated, and there is foot-high muck inside our houses. I went to our home to see the condition it's in but was deeply saddened by the scene inside. We've lost everything and are now living alongside our livestock in makeshift shelters on the part of the road that is comparatively dry."

Another person of the area, identified only as Dijen, said, "It will take us at least 20 years to recover from the devastation that has struck us all of a sudden. The government is providing relief materials, but local people and organisations are helping us more. The moot question is, now what? All our belongings are gone. If the government provides Rs 2-3 lakh to the most-affected people, they will at least be able to stand on their feet again."

Kopohuating Napomuagaon in the bordering area of the Jorhat-Golaghat districts is still submerged by water from the Kakodonga River, and the residents of this village are still living on the road, which is on higher ground. "It's been 9-10 days now since the floods struck. We've experienced flooding before but not of this scale. Local people and organisations are helping us a lot. We hope for substantial compensation from the government; otherwise, our lives will never be the same again," a local resident said mournfully.

Meanwhile, several ministers are camping in the Upper Assam districts wracked by the deadly floods. They are monitoring the relief and rehabilitation efforts. Talking to the media, Water Resources minister Susanta Borgohain today said, "When the floodwaters rushed in all of a sudden, we felt helpless and troubled as to what to do or where to go. The Chief Minister issued the direction that our first priority should be rescue efforts. We went forward accordingly and are now following the three Rs - Rescue, Relief and Rehabilitation. The next two to three months will be tough on everyone, as most people have lost their entire belongings. However, we will make every effort to provide them with relief in the face of the unprecedented floods.

"We cannot state the actual reasons for the sudden deluge, but on the day the floods struck the Upper Assam districts, there was heavy rainfall in Nagaland. The Assam portion of the Dikhow River has embankments, but there is no embankment in the Nagaland part. We are likely to hold discussions on this subject with our Nagaland counterparts later on," the minister added.

Bimal Borah, another minister camping in Upper Assam, said, "The floodwaters are receding, but some areas are still inundated. Yesterday, the Chief Minister announced an initial Rs 15,000 to tide over their present difficulties. Now we've formed teams to gather the bank account numbers of the people whose houses have been severely affected. Additional compensation will be provided later."

Also Read: Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case after Supreme Court cancels bail