NCB-CRPF nabs kingpin of transnational drug syndicate

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a joint operation of NCB-CRPF, conducted on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, a consignment of 5.9 kg of meth (methamphetamine) was seized on December 3, 2025, near Aizawl, Mizoram, and 8 persons of a transnational drug syndicate were arrested, including one Jabrul Hoque, a resident of Karimganj, Assam, who was identified as the kingpin of the syndicate.

Sources said that Jabrul Hoque is a habitual narco-trafficker with 3 drug trafficking cases already registered against him, including one at Dharmanagar Police Station, Tripura, in which he was out on bail. Preliminary investigation has disclosed that the drugs were smuggled across the Indo-Myanmar border near Champhai and were being transported to Sonamura, Tripura, for further trafficking into Bangladesh.

This is the second important arrest of a drug trafficker by NCB in the Northeastern region in the past 15 days. One Abu Saleh Md. Saifuddin @ Mitu, who is also a member of a transnational drug syndicate based in the Northeastern region, was arrested in Guwahati by the NCB on November 20, 2025. He also has multiple cases of drug trafficking against him.

For better coordination with state authorities, sharing of real-time intelligence, and effective operational efficiency of NCB, a new regional office has been established in Guwahati. New Zonal Units have been opened at Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Siliguri (West Bengal) & Agartala (Tripura). Field offices have been established and made functional at Aizawl (Mizoram) and Dimapur (Nagaland).

Following the establishment of the Agartala Zonal Unit in January 2024 and the operationalization of the Field Office at Aizawl from February 25, 2025, the NCB’s footprint in Mizoram has expanded significantly, leading to the seizure of 256 kg of meth, 2.2 kg of heroin and the registration of 13 NDPS cases in which 46 persons were arrested in the last two years.

Also Read: One Nation One Election: JPC meet ends, stresses ‘interest of country’