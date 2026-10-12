NCB Guwahati seizes 53 kg methamphetamine worth Rs 43 crore, arrests two

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati, seized over 53 kg of methamphetamine/WY tablets, valued at approximately 43 crore, in the illicit market, following an intelligence-led operation conducted in Guwahati. The sleuths also arrested two drug traffickers.

Acting on intelligence inputs, officers of the NCB intercepted two trucks and subjected them to intensive and systematic searches. The searches led to the detection of specially fabricated concealed cavities inside the fuel tanks of both vehicles, ingeniously designed to facilitate the clandestine transportation of narcotics and evade detection by enforcement agencies. The operation resulted in the recovery of the contraband and the immediate arrest of two drug traffickers, both from Bishnupur in Manipur.

Investigation indicates that the seized consignment originated from Myanmar. The seizure has disrupted a major trafficking attempt and the investigation is being pursued to identify the international suppliers, domestic receivers, financiers, transporters, handlers and other associates involved, with the objective of tracing the entire supply chain and dismantling the network in its entirety.

Meanwhile, the NCB Guwahati apprehended six key accused during the special ‘absconder drive fortnight’ aimed at capturing individuals wanted in various NDPS cases. Of those arrested, two are residents of Assam, while one each hails from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura.

The NCB’s enforcement strategy in Assam and the Northeast goes beyond individual seizures, focusing on identifying and dismantling the entire drug trafficking network, including international sources, transit routes, financiers, logistics providers, distributors and key operators.

Recognising the organised and cross-border nature of drug trafficking, the NCB continues to strengthen intelligence sharing and coordinated action with state police forces, ANTFS, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, SSB, Customs, DRI, NIA, ED and other agencies to target trafficking networks and their financial and logistical infrastructure.

Also Read: Border Disputes Stall Assam's Plans for New Border Outposts