NDA's Bihar Win: A Testament to Double-Engine Governance, Says CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the results of the NDA in the Bihar Legislative Assembly election have proved beyond doubt that people have faith in the double-engine government.

The Chief Minister addressed several election rallies in six Assembly constituencies in Bihar. The Chief Minister said, "I told the people in Bihar that Rahul Gandhi's campaign would only help the BJP. The BJP wins wherever Rahul Gandhi campaigns. I welcome him to campaign in Assam in the 2026 Assembly election. That will ensure our 100 per cent win. In fact, Rahul Gandhi is a star campaigner for the BJP."

On the opposition's unity move in Assam, the Chief Minister said, "We're not at all worried about that. Disaster is imminent in any group that will have Akhil Gogoi as a constituent member. Our politics is for public service, and theirs is capturing power."

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) and Senior BJP leader, Sarbananda Sonowal hailed the victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar Assembly election as a "historic and decisive mandate," calling it a powerful endorsement of development-driven governance.

In a statement shared on X, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The people of Bihar have placed their firm trust in the development oriented and transformative leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, choosing Vikas & Sushashan, and unequivocally rejecting the politics of parivarvaad, obstruction and division."

"This mandate is a powerful affirmation of Bihar's aspirations for a brighter, progressive future and a clear refusal to allow the state to be pulled backwards," Sonowal said.

"Congratulations to Hon'ble Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has led Bihar on the path of progress and prosperity," Sonowal added.

