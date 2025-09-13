‘NE is no longer a frontier waiting for progress but central to India’s growth’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted that the Northeast is becoming the front-runner of the country, as the region is no longer a frontier waiting for progress but is central to India's growth story.

"The inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line marks a historic milestone, connecting Mizoram to the national railway network, opening new doors of trade, connectivity and opportunity," the Office of the Prime Minister of India posted on X.

The Prime Minister lauded an article by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, which explains how the Northeast is becoming the frontrunner of the country. "For many decades, the Northeast was considered a distant frontier, waiting for development. Our brothers and sisters living in northeastern states carried aspirations of progress, but the infrastructure and opportunities they deserved remained out of reach. All this changed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Act East policy. From a distant frontier, the Northeast is now recognised as a front-runner," the article states.

This transformation has been made possible through record investments in railways, roads, airports, and digital connectivity. Peace accords are bringing stability. People are benefiting from government schemes. For the first time since Independence, the northeastern region is seen as central to India's development story. Consider the investments in railways, for instance. The railway budget allocation for the region has increased fivefold compared to 2009-14. This fiscal year alone, Rs 10,440 crore has been allocated. Total budgetary allocation from 2014 to 2025 is Rs 62,477 crore. Today, railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore are underway. Never before has the Northeast witnessed such record levels of investment, the article mentions. Mizoram is part of this growth story. The state is known for its rich culture, love for sports, and beautiful hills. Yet, for decades, it remained distant from the mainstream of connectivity. Road and air connectivity were limited. Railways had not reached its capital. Aspirations were alive, but the arteries of growth were missing. That is not the case anymore, the article points out. Vaishnaw further states that the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line by PM Modi marks a historic milestone for Mizoram. Built at a cost of over Rs 8,000 crore, this 51-kilometre project will connect Aizawl to the national railway network for the first time. Along with this, the PM will also flag off three new train services from Sairang to Delhi (Rajdhani Express), Kolkata (Mizoram Express) and Guwahati (Aizawl Intercity). This railway line passes through difficult terrain. Railway engineers have built 143 bridges and 45 tunnels to connect Mizoram. One of the bridges is taller than the Qutub Minar. In fact, in this terrain, like in all other Himalayan lines, the railway line is practically built as a bridge, followed by a tunnel, followed by a bridge, and so on, the article states. (IANS)

