New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday announced fresh dates for the NEET PG exam which was set to be held on June 22 but was postponed as a "precautionary measure" just 12 hours before the examination. According to the announcement, the NEET PG exam will now be conducted in two shifts on August 11.

