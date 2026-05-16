16th Assam Assembly Sees Major Infusion of 47 New MLAs

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As many as 47 new faces have made it to the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly that has 126 members. Among the 47 new members, the BJP topped the list with 27, followed by the AGP with 6.

Most of the political parties refused their tickets to some of their MLAs in the 15th Legislative Assembly.

According Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat information available with The Sentinel, the 47 new MLAs are Amiya Kanti Das of the BJP from Dholai LAC, Munindra Das of the BJP from Behali LAC, Aminur Rashid Choudhury of the Congress from Karimganj South LAC, Nilima Devi of the BJP from Mangaldai LAC, Arup Kumar Dey of the BJP from Bijni LAC, Niso Terangpi of the BJP from Diphu, Baby Begum of the Congress from Dhubri LAC, Nurul Islam of the Congress from Srijangram LAC, Bikan Chandra Deka of the BJP from Tangla LAC, Pabitra Rabha of the BJP from Goalpara West LAC, Bikash Saikia of the AGP from Teok LAC, Paniram Brahma of the BPF from Sidli-Chirang LAC, Dharmeswar Roy of the AGP from Bajali LAC, Prakash Chandra Das of the AGP from Hajo-Sualkuchi LAC, Dhiraj Gowala of the BJP from Titabor LAC, Pulak Gohain of the BJP from Tinsukia LAC, Dipak Kumar Das of the AGP from Barpeta LAC, Raju Mesh of the BJP from Boko- Chaygaon LAC, Dr. Joy Prakash Das of the Congress from Nauboicha LAC, Rishiraj Hazarika of the BJP from Rongonadi LAC, Dr. Rajdeep Roy of the BJP from Silchar LAC, Ritubaran Sarmah of BJP from Barchalla LAC, Dr. Tapan Das of the AGP from Dimoria LAC, Rupali Langthasa of the BJP from Haflomg LAC, Habbey Teron of the BJP from Amri LAC, Rupam Chandra Roy of the BPF from Baokhungri LAC, Himangshu Shekhar Baishya of the BJP from Palasbari LAC, Sabharam Basumatary of the BPF from Gossaigaon LAC, Jakaria Ahmed of the Congress from Karimganj North LAC, Sewli Mohilary of the BPF from Kokrajhar LAC, Jiban Gogoi of the BJP from Sissibargaon LAC, Suruj Dehingia of the BJP from Mahmora LAC, Jibesh Roy of the AGP from Bilasipara LAC, Surya Rongphar of the BJP from Bokajan LAC, Lunsing Teron of the BJP from Howraghat LAC, Tankeswar Rabha of the BJP from Dudhnai LAC, Mayur Borgohain of the BJP from Nazira LAC, Tanzil Hussain of the Congress from Samaguri LAC, Md. Ashraful Islam Sheikh of the Congress from Parbatjhora LAC, Tuliram Ronghang of the BJP from Rongkhang LAC, Mehboob Muktar of Raijor Dal from Dhing LAC, Victor Kumar Das of the BJP from Goreswar LAC, Milon Das of the BJP from Hailakandi LAC, Vijay Kumar Gupta of the BJP from Guwahati Central LAC, Mohibur Rahman of the Congress from Mankachar LAC, Mridul Kumar Dutta of the BJP from Dergaon LAC and Zubair Anam Mazumder of the Congress from Algapur-Katlicherra LAC.

Among the 47 new MLAs, Tanzil Hussain of the Congress, who made it to the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly, is just 27 years old.

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