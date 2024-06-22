Neglect of Warning Signs on National Highways Leads to Frequent Accidents and Fatalities

Guwahati: Warning signs on national highways, especially those under construction, are absolutely necessary for the safety of travellers. But, in Assam, it is seen that the highway authorities and construction companies neglect to put up such signs on NHs, posing a threat to the lives of travellers. As a result, accidents frequently occur on the national highways in the state.

On Wednesday night, a car in which four youths were travelling from Demow to Sivasagar on NH 37 hit a road divider that was almost submerged in excess rainwater. Two of the youths died, while two others were injured in the accident. Local people complained to the police that there were no warning signs in that spot, which was undergoing construction, and demanded action against the construction company involved.

Also, this year, 12 people perished in an accident on NH 37 at Balijan near Dergaon when a picnic bus met with a head-on collision with a coal-carrying truck. Recently, the Dergaon Police filed a charge sheet against a total of 17 entities, including two construction companies and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In the charge sheet, it is mentioned that the necessary warning signs for diversion of the highway were not installed, which resulted in the accident taking place.

Sources said that four-laning work on the Jhanji to Demow stretch is yet to be completed, although the construction work started in 2014. A local NGO stated that 23 people have died till now in accidents on that stretch, and most are the result of the negligence of the construction companies in putting up the necessary warning signs.

When construction activity is ongoing on a highway, it is the norm for warning signs on the construction activity to be put up by construction companies and also to ensure that one part of the road is maintained properly so that motorists do not face difficulty in traversing the stretch. It is the responsibility of the authorities concerned to examine whether the norms are being adhered to or not.

A retired chief engineer of PWD said that it is necessary for the two norms of warning signs and maintenance of one side of the under-construction highways to be given importance during the rainy season. The signs should be prominently displayed to be easily discernible, he said. However, a lackadaisical attitude is adopted by the construction companies, and the signs are put up casually, leading to their inability to withstand high winds, etc. The signs are also not clearly visible at night, which leads to numerous accidents and the loss of lives.

Sources said that it is not only on the national highways that these lacunae exist. The same can also be seen on state highways, where such warning signs are missing at construction sites.

It is not just the highways, but even Guwahati witnesses such haphazard work. Areas under construction or roads dug up to lay pipes and cables do not have adequate signage warning motorists about dug-up portions or obstacles. Many accidents happen as a result of such negligence.

Also Read: Yoga Nidra brings key changes in brain’s functional connectivity during practice: Study

Also Watch: