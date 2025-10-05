NESIDS Funds: Rs 275.14 Cr Unused in NE States Q1 2025-26

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS)-Other Than Road Infrastructure (OTRI) of the Union Ministry of DoNER, all the Northeastern states, except Assam, failed to utilize their targeted expenditure in Q1 of financial year 2025-26.

In Q1 (April to June) of 2025-26, the eight NE states submitted expenditure plans totalling Rs 502.98 crore, but the actual expenditure made was only Rs 243.43 crore. So, an amount of Rs 275.14 crore remained unutilized, which is more than half of the targeted expenditure.

This fact is evident from an office memorandum (O.M.) of MDoNER dated September 3, 2025.

According to the O.M., Assam submitted plans entailing an expenditure of Rs 135.3 crore in Q1 of 2025-26. The expenditure incurred was Rs 150.92 crore, which is Rs 15.62 crore more than the targeted amount.

The remaining seven NE states failed to utilize their funds under NESIDS-OTRI in Q1 of this financial year. Arunachal Pradesh had submitted an expenditure plan of Rs 83.73 crore, but the actual expenditure was only Rs 7.23 crore. The state, therefore, failed to utilize the remaining Rs 76.5 crore.

Manipur has submitted an expenditure plan of Rs 77.4 crore, but an amount of Rs 15.85 crore was spent. Meghalaya's expenditure plan amounted to Rs 42.18 crore, of which Rs 16.97 crore was spent. Mizoram had submitted plans to spend Rs 39.66 crore, of which an expenditure of Rs 14.86 crore was incurred. Nagaland pitched an expenditure plan of Rs 26.68 crore but could spend an amount of Rs 9.09 crore.

Sikkim submitted an expenditure plan of Rs 41.33 crore, of which only Rs 5 crore could be spent. Tripura had submitted an expenditure plan of Rs 56.72 crore but could spend Rs 23.56 crore.

NESIDS is a fully central government-funded scheme under MDoNER. There are two components of the scheme - NESIDS-Roads and NESIDS-OTRI. The funds mentioned here belong to the second category.

Also Read: Garima Saikia Garg refuses to keep GMCH post-mortem report, demands justice

Also Watch: