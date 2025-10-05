Garima Saikia Garg refuses to keep GMCH post-mortem report, demands justice

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In another development in Zubeen Garg's death case, Garima Saikia Garg on Saturday stated that she has chosen not to accept the post-mortem report of her husband, late singer Zubeen Garg, conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), stating that making the report public at this stage could affect the ongoing investigation. She expressed the desire that the report be kept by the SIT and the court, in which she reposed her faith of getting justice.

This reaction came in the wake of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitting to Garima the post-mortem report of the late singer earlier today.

"Since the investigation is still underway, I felt making the post-mortem report public at this moment could hamper the process. That is why I have not accepted it," Garima said.

Reiterating her faith in the legal system, she added, "I trust the law. I don't know much about legal matters. The post-mortem report should remain with the court and the investigating officers. I believe the investigation is moving ahead properly."

Stressing a speedy and transparent probe, Garima said that the truth must come out at the earliest. "We must know what actually happened very soon. The investigation must be intensified. Whoever is guilty should face the strictest punishment," she asserted.

She appealed on an emotional note, "I have lost my husband. I can never get him back. But he must get the justice he deserves. Give justice to Zubeen Garg. My husband loved everyone so much; he treated all like family. Even then, why was he treated like this?"

She underlined that the post-mortem report is not her personal property but a legal document. She further said that both her and her sister-in-law's statements were recorded by the SIT today.

Reacting to allegations by Shekhar that Zubeen Garg was killed by poisoning, Garima said, "If Shekhar Goswami knew that Zubeen was poisoned, why did he hide it for so long? If this is the case, the guilty must receive the harshest possible punishment."

Garima pleaded for justice to Zubeen, saying, "It is my prayer, request and demand that my late husband should get the justice he deserves."

