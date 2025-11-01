New Dawn for Assam’s Tea Garden Communities: Empowerment ,Heritage and Hope

Guwahati : A new era of empowerment is unfolding across Assam’s tea garden communities as the government announces a visionary initiative worth ₹750 crore to establish 500 Jagannath Community Hall-cum-Skill Centres.

For generations, the voices of these hardworking communities often went unheard. Today, that silence is turning into a symphony of progress, pride and purpose. These centres will serve as vibrant spaces for cultural preservation, community gathering and skill development nurturing young talent while honouring the legacy of Assam’s tea heritage.