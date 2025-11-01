Top Headlines

New Dawn for Assam’s Tea Garden Communities: Empowerment ,Heritage and Hope

With ₹750 crore for 500 Jagannath Community Hall-cum-Skill Centres, the government ignites a historic movement for growth, skill, and pride among tea garden youth.
Published on

Guwahati : A new era of empowerment is unfolding across Assam’s tea garden communities as the government announces a visionary initiative worth ₹750 crore to establish 500 Jagannath Community Hall-cum-Skill Centres.

For generations, the voices of these hardworking communities often went unheard. Today, that silence is turning into a symphony of progress, pride and purpose. These centres will serve as vibrant spaces for cultural preservation, community gathering and skill development  nurturing young talent while honouring the legacy of Assam’s tea heritage.

Beyond infrastructure, this initiative symbolises trust, inclusion and opportunity, a promise that every young person in the tea gardens will have access to learning, livelihood and leadership. From skill training to entrepreneurship support, these centres will be hubs of transformation and hope.

With this bold step, Assam reaffirms its commitment to equality and inclusive growth, ensuring that the people who have nurtured the state’s identity for decades now step confidently into a brighter, self-reliant future.

