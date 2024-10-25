New Delhi: How fraudsters, scamsters carry out ‘digital arrest’

New Delhi: As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, cybercrimes are on the rise, and digital arrest and other online scams are emerging as a new threat. These scams have a certain modus operandi where the fraudsters impersonate as officials of the law enforcement agencies and use video calls to convince victims that they are involved in criminal activities and hence accountable to the law. Fearing action, they give in to the hollow threats of these scammers. Typically, these scams begin with an automated message, projecting it as a call from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The phone calls are usually made via WhatsApp voice or video call. The scammers, posing as officials give the victim two options: either report to a police station or court within a few hours or provide a statement via phone. Unsuspecting victims usually opt for the latter, which sets the stage for the scam. In recent incidents, these scammers also show fabricated government documents letters to justify their identity, thereby leading the former to believe they are under threat. Fearing false charges, many victims transfer large sums of money to the scammers.

One recent case involved an elderly man from Ahmedabad who was duped of Rs 1.2 crore. The fraudsters posed as high-ranking judiciary officials and falsely accused the senior citizen of being involved in a money laundering case. Fearing arrest, the man liquidated his fixed deposits and transferred the amount to the scammers, who promised it would be refunded within 48 hours after "verification" by the Supreme Court. However, the fraudsters cut off all contact after receiving the money.

Fortunately, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell has since arrested four individuals involved in the scam. In another case, an 85-year-old retired army officer, Major General Prabodh Chander Puri (Retd), from Panchkula, was defrauded of Rs 83 lakh. The scam began with a call informing him that his mobile phone number was allegedly being used to threaten people and would be deactivated within hours. The scammers coerced him into withdrawing his savings and transferring the money to an account they provided, assuring him that the amount would be refunded within six hours. They even falsely promised that he would be recognised with an award for cooperating with the authorities. Despite the scam being reported, the fraudsters have yet to be arrested. In a third case, a 36-year-old woman fell victim to a similar scam, losing Rs 44 lakh. The fraudsters claimed her phone number was being used for illegal advertising and harassment and that an FIR had been filed against her in Andheri. Frightened, she followed their instructions to transfer money in exchange for a "clarification letter" to avoid further legal complications.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. These cases highlight the growing menace of digital arrest scams, where people are tricked into believing they are under legal threat, leading to significant financial losses. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious calls or messages to the police immediately. (IANS)

